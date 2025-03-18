Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHCNL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%.

