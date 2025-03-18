Short Interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Declines By 23.7%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,152. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,319,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,401,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 543,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 595,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

