Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Short Interest Update

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 8,370,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,487,000 after buying an additional 478,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,600,000 after purchasing an additional 229,820 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,132,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 216,617 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. 2,057,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.