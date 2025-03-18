CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 198,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 132,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.19.
CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.
