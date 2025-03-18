PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Update

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PAVmed from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

PAVmed Stock Up 0.4 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. ( NASDAQ:PAVM Free Report ) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 6.32% of PAVmed worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 89,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.19. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

Featured Stories

