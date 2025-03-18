PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Update

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PAVmed from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.
PAVmed stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 89,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.19. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.84.
PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.
