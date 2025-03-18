The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of The9

The9 Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in The9 during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of The9 by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NCTY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The9 has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

