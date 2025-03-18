SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in February

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NZAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 8,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,323. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 559.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

