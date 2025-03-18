Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of CUK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,177. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.72. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.