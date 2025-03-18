Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Foot Locker was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2025 – Foot Locker had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Foot Locker had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

