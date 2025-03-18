Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/6/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2025 – Foot Locker was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/5/2025 – Foot Locker had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2025 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Foot Locker had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Foot Locker Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.