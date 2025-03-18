IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DYNI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

