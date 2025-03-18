Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 341,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 64,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,923. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

