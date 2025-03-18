Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,821,000 after purchasing an additional 93,150 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DGCB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.1859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

