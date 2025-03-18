Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gina A. Richardson bought 2,334 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,762. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 93.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

