Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Declines By 17.6%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 6,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,378. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Prenetics Global has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

