Short Interest in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Decreases By 17.8%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 886,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
NYSE SHG traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 247,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.