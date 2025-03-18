Short Interest in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Decreases By 17.8%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 886,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHG traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 247,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

