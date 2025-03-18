Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN: UUUU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2025 – Energy Fuels was given a new $5.75 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/28/2025 – Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2025 – Energy Fuels had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 7,998,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $844.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Get Energy Fuels Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,387.20. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,590.50. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $246,635. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,973 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $4,840,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 632,713 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.