Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN: UUUU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/28/2025 – Energy Fuels was given a new $5.75 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 2/28/2025 – Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/28/2025 – Energy Fuels had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 7,998,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $844.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels
In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,387.20. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,590.50. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $246,635. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
