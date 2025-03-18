Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 55.2% increase from Österreichische Post’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Österreichische Post Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OSTIY remained flat at $16.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Österreichische Post has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.
About Österreichische Post
