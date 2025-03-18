Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 80,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Sify Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 56,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The technology company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Sify Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

