Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 26.5% – Here’s What Happened

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 26.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 189,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 116,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Trigon Metals Stock Up 26.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.67.
Trigon Metals Company Profile
Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trigon Metals
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.