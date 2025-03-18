Sarah Aebersold Sells 2,695 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $68,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,117.60. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Aebersold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, Sarah Aebersold sold 5,632 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $140,574.72.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,275.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Sarah Aebersold sold 240 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $6,484.80.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. 376,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.