Lynn Seely Buys 175,000 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn Seely bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 712,500 shares in the company, valued at $434,625. This trade represents a 32.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of LYEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 1,199,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,784. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYEL

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.