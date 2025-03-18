Lynn Seely Buys 175,000 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn Seely bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 712,500 shares in the company, valued at $434,625. This trade represents a 32.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of LYEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 1,199,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,784. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
