Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Director Acquires $520,000.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 847,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,623,278.40. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, James Monroe III acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, James Monroe III purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $965,000.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, James Monroe III purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $985,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, James Monroe III purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.
Globalstar Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.67 and a beta of 1.07. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10.
Institutional Trading of Globalstar
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSAT
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.