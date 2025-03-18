Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHCUF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

