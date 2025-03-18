iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Announces $0.25 Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2502 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
IJT stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.87. The stock had a trading volume of 85,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,794. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
