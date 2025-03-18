iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Plans $0.27 Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2676 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.50. 28,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,916. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $87.76 and a 1-year high of $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $926.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

