Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

LVLU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 13,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,865. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

