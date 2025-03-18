EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EH traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 1,454,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 0.91. EHang has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

