Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 91.5% increase from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Swire Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %
SWRAY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,313. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Swire Pacific
