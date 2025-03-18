Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 91.5% increase from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

SWRAY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,313. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

