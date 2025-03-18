Banpu Public Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BNPJY)

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Banpu Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BNPJY remained flat at $1.29 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Banpu Public has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
About Banpu Public
