Short Interest in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Decreases By 17.9%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.64. 497,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.26. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

