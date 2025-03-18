Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 987,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Unisys by 985.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Unisys during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Stock Down 3.8 %

UIS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,717. Unisys has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $296.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

