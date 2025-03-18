Globus Medical (GMED) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED):

3/18/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Globus Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/13/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2025 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Globus Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/21/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2025 – Globus Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/28/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,869. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,548,000 after purchasing an additional 240,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,570,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,618,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $216,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

