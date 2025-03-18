HgCapital Trust plc (HGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 75.0% increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HgCapital Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

HgCapital Trust stock traded down GBX 8.05 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 495.96 ($6.44). 7,555,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,038. HgCapital Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 447.50 ($5.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.14). The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.13.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a net margin of 91.03% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

