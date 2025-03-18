Pearson plc (PSON) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.60 on May 9th

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 124.3% increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PSON traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,255.50 ($16.31). 221,793,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,883,938. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 925.20 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,401 ($18.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,313.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,200.88.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 62.10 ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Pearson had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($18.18) to GBX 1,450 ($18.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Pearson news, insider Omar Abbosh sold 77,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($16.83), for a total value of £1,010,737.44 ($1,312,816.52). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

