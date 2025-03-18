Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.2 %
LON:RICA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 277 ($3.60). The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,263. The company has a market capitalization of £891.32 million, a P/E ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 0.25. Ruffer Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.11.
Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 51.94%.
Ruffer Investment Company Profile
Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.
We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.
If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.
The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.
