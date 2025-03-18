Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Increases By 20.4%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,949. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.