Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Increases By 20.4%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,949. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.