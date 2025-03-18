Short Interest in Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Declines By 18.8%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Featured Stories

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

