Short Interest in Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Declines By 18.8%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile
