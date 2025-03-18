iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT) Declares Dividend of $0.04

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336. iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34.
iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Company Profile
