Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 (NASDAQ:DCOMG) Announces $0.56 Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 (NASDAQ:DCOMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOMG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. 2,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $27.64.

