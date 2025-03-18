iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:USXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 83,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,078. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

