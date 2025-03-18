iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:USXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 83,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,078. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

