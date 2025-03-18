Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ANCTF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. 18,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,566. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $61.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANCTF shares. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Desjardins lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

