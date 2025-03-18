MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.13. 81,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.