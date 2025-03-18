Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Decreases By 23.3%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 608,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Obayashi Price Performance

Obayashi stock remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

