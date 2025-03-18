Short Interest in MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Grows By 21.2%

MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MDWerks Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDWK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. MDWerks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
About MDWerks
