Short Interest in MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Grows By 21.2%

MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MDWerks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDWK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. MDWerks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

About MDWerks

MDWerks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries.

