Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Conduit Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CRE stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 392 ($5.09). 5,802,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.74. Conduit has a 52-week low of GBX 370.25 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.74 ($7.14). The company has a market cap of £788.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.09) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Insider Transactions at Conduit
In related news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 384 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($49,876.61). Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.
