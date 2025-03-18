Palace Capital Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Palace Capital Price Performance
Shares of LON:PCA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 212 ($2.75). The company had a trading volume of 61,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 206 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.47.
About Palace Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palace Capital
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.