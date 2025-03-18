Palace Capital Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PCA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 212 ($2.75). The company had a trading volume of 61,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 206 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

