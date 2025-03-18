TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 87.20 ($1.13). 665,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,730. The firm has a market cap of £239.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1,090.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.20 ($1.15). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.75.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

