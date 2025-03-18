FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) to Issue GBX 1.76 Dividend

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FW Thorpe Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TFW stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 281 ($3.65). 94,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.95. FW Thorpe has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 408 ($5.30).

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 7.65 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. FW Thorpe had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

We specialise in designing and manufacturing professional lighting systems.

We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary.

We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service.

Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.