Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 40700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

