BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 454101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

BYD Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.31.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

